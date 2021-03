Lakewood Resident ‘Homeward Bound’ Aboard the Guided Missile Destroyer USS Sterett

210219-N-NC885-3034 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) Command Master Chief Alfredo Alonso, from Lakewood, Calif., holds the “Homeward Bound” pennant on the deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett. Sterett, a part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

