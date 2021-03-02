Cerritos Town Hall Hosted by Sheriff Villanueva

Sheriff Villanueva

Cerritos News Service • March 2, 2021

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will host a virtual Community Conversation for Cerritos residents to discuss law enforcement issues and public safety on Thursday, March 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. He will be joined by City officials and staff.

To join the online meeting, click here. To listen only, dial in to (213) 306-3065. The access code is 146-338-0086. Submit questions in advance to [email protected] (indicate that it’s for “Cerritos Sheriff’s Station on 03-04-21.”)

