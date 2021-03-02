15 People Dead, 12 Hospitalized After Crash in Imperial County

March 2, 2021

More than a dozen people were killed in a crash near the U.S.-Mexico Border in California’s Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to El Centro California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico Border at Calexico and about 100 miles east of San Diego, according to law enforcement communications.

According to Judy Cruz, Emergency Room Director for El Centro’s Central Regional Medical Center, about 27 people were inside an SUV when it struck a gravel-filled semi-truck on a highway at about 6:30 a.m.

