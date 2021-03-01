Senator Bob Archuleta Names PIH Employee Stephanie Jones Woman of the Year

Stephanie Jones, MSN, RN, CNOR, works for PIH-Downey

SACRAMENTO – In celebration of March as National Women’s History Month, State Senator Bob Archuleta (D- Pico Rivera), named Stephanie Jones, MSN, RN, CNOR, as 32nd Senate District 2021 Woman of the Year.

Jones was selected from a group of outstanding nominees who have served District 32 during the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective roles in the community.

“This year’s Woman of the Year, Stephanie Jones, in her capacity as Clinical Director of both the Surgery and Sterile Processing departments at PIH Health Hospital in Downey, has been an inspiration to staff, guiding them as, together, they face the day-to-day challenges of treating patients during this unparalleled public health crisis,” Archuleta said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been instrumental in supporting the District 32 community, developing hospital protocol minimizing both patient and hospital staff exposure to COVID as much as possible. Her 35 years of experience as a nurse and as a leader have been vital during this challenging time.

“I am truly honored to be selected as 32nd Senate District Woman of the Year,” Jones said. “As an RN, I have always been passionate about caring for our community. The COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges and it has been a privilege to be part of a team leading efforts to help create innovative ways of providing excellent patient care.”

In the past year, Jones has served as the Operations Section Chief on the PIH Health Downey Hospital Command Center team. In this role, she developed processes for personal protective equipment use, enhanced patient care protocols, collaborated with nursing leaders to open additional COVID-19 units, served on the proning team (process relieving pressure on the lungs) in the Intensive Care Unit, and provided emotional support to staff and patients alike.

Her all-hands-on-deck approach to the pandemic guided employees as they shifted to new roles of patient care to meet the growing staffing needs.

Jones, whose two sisters are nurses at PIH Health, has shown compassion, with a heightened awareness, for the emotional well-being of patients and team members, and has worked with key stakeholders to provide solutions to staffing, equipment and space challenges.

“We are delighted that Stephanie was named 32nd Senate District Woman of the Year. Her dedication to our community is unwavering and she is an exemplary nurse modeling dedication and compassionate care. She has been a leader at PIH Health Downey Hospital for the past 20 years and has been a key player in our efforts to manage the pandemic,” PIH Health President and Chief Executive Officer James R. West said.

