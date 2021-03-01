Cerritos Modifies Pine Tree Reforestation Program

From Cerritos Communications • March 1, 2021

The Cerritos City Council recently reviewed the annual summary of the Pine Tree Reforestation Program and made a modification to prioritize the removal of a tree based on the extent of the damage it has caused. The original plan was designed to serve residents on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

The Council also directed staff to find alternative funding sources for restoring concrete and asphalt infrastructure impacted by subject pine trees, and to use concrete and/or other root barriers to prevent similar infrastructure damage in the future. Staff has identified approximately $200,000 of Measure M funds to offset these infrastructure repair costs. Staff plans to complete as many pine tree removals as possible prior to the end of the current fiscal year, which is June 30, 2021.

This recent modification to the Pine Tree Reforestation Program may affect the application status and tree removal schedule of residents who have applied and are still waiting for the service. Those residents will be contacted by the City with the current status of their application and removal schedule.

