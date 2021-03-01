CBP Officers Seize Nearly 300 Pounds of Pork Bologna at New Mexico Port

SANTA TERESA, N.M. – On February 24, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers from the Santa Teresa Port of Entry seized 30 rolls of pork bologna weighing 277 pounds. Bologna containing pork products, is prohibited from entering the United States due to the possibility of the products containing foreign animal diseases.

The discovery was made at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a U.S. Citizen from Sunland Park, New Mexico, presented himself for inspection at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. During the inspection, CBP Officers discovered rolls of prohibited pork bologna concealed under the mats and seats of the front and rear passenger sides of the vehicle. A total of 30 rolls were discovered hidden throughout the floorboard.

The 277 pounds of bologna was seized and the driver was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty.

“Our CBP Officers diligently inspect all conveyances for contraband and prohibited agriculture products thereby safeguarding the United States from foreign animal diseases,” said Santa Teresa Port Director Fernando Thome, “We take pride in facilitating the legitimate travel and trade, to include protecting the nation’s agricultural industry.”

CBP provides a critical role in protecting the nations’ agriculture and reminds the public that all food products must be declared and are subject to inspection. Failure to declare agriculture products could lead to the seizure of products and a fine.

CBP’s highly-trained agriculture specialists are the front line in safeguarding America’s agricultural resources. On a typical day in Fiscal Year 2020, CBP agriculture specialists throughout the nation seized 3,091 prohibited plants, meats, animal byproducts, and soils and intercepted 250 insect pests.

