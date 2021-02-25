Norwalk Man Who Ran Over Landlord Captured

ENCINITAS, Calif. — On February 23, 2021, US Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Clemente Station were notified by the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station to be on the look-out for Javier Ortegon, a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen. Ortegon was wanted for stabbing and then running over his former landlord with a stolen vehicle several times. Ortegon also has a pending felony case of assault against a peace officer in Lakewood, Calif. The look-out notice also stated that Ortegon would be driving a California licensed 2020 blue Mercedes sedan.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., agents on patrol near Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas spotted the vehicle listed on the look-out and observed from a distance. After contacting the issuing agency and other local law-enforcement, agents observed a person fitting Ortegon’s description sitting in the sedan.

In a coordinated plan, law enforcement moved in and arrested Ortegon without incident. The vehicle and Ortegon were transported to a local Border Patrol station and subsequently turned over to the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station.

“Arresting a wanted individual is a great example of local, state, and Federal collaboration. Together, we keep our communities and Nation safer,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.