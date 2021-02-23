Tiger Woods taken to hospital following car crash in in Rancho Palos Verdes area

Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes area, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Tiger Woods was in a violent rollover car wreck in the Rancho Palos Verdes area Tuesday, requiring him to be cut out of the car, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery for multiple leg injuries after a solo-vehicle rollover crash in the Palos Verdes area on Tuesday morning.

Woods was the lone occupant in the vehicle when it crashed about 7:12 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road, on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

First responders had to use the “jaws of life” to extricate the golfing legend from the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Sky5 video over the scene showed the gray SUV on its side in a brushy area off the side of the roadway, down a slight hillside.

Woods was transported by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in unknown condition.

The golfer’s manager told the Associated Press that Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and was undergoing surgery.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

