Robber Pulls Knife on Man Waiting for Bus in Cerritos

STAFF REPORT • February 23,2021
This past Tuesday, February 9 at 7 PM Cerritos Station deputies responded to Pioneer Boulevard and South Street regarding a robbery call.
A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male victim was sitting on a bus stop bench when an unknown adult male approached him and pulled a knife.
The suspect stole two bags of groceries from the victim and was last seen walking eastbound on South Street.
The victim, a resident of Norwalk, was not injured in the incident.
