Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather

STAFF REPORT • February 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 — Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.

Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Tina Rocco knows firsthand how important it is to have blood on hospital shelves. After welcoming baby Gemma by cesarean section, she began hemorrhaging badly and was rushed back into the operating room. “I was later told it was several pints of blood and an amazing doctor that saved my life,” Rocco said. “That allowed me to hold my first daughter and go home all together as a family of three.”

Before that day, Rocco hadn’t known anyone who needed blood transfusions. Now, this grateful mother says, “You truly never know when you, or someone you love, might need it.”

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15

Agoura Hills

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hampton Inn, 30255 Agoura Rd.

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Inn, 30255 Agoura Rd.

Alhambra

3/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, 100 S Raymond Ave.

Altadena

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 2889 North Lincoln Ave.

Arcadia

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 West Duarte Rd.

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

Artesia

3/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., New Life Community Church, 18800 Norwalk Blvd, Building D

Azusa

2/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 250 E 1st St.

Baldwin Park

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Baldwin Park Unified School District, 3699 Holly Ave.

Bellflower

2/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 9847 Artesia Blvd.

3/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 14722 S Clark Ave.

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kiwanis International, 9302 Laurel St.

Burbank

2/22/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Castaway Restaurant, 1250 E Harvard Rd.

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

2/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

3/1/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave.

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

3/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W Riverside Dr.

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

3/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W Olive Ave.

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave.

3/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

Canoga Park

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westfield Topanga, 21710 Vanowen St.

Canyon Country

3/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy

Cerritos

3/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Cerritos Center, 600 Los Cerritos Center

3/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tiarna Real Estate, 12750 Center Court Dr., Suite 138

Claremont

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd.

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd.

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Claremont, 555 West Foothill Blvd.

Commerce

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Commerce Chapter, 2227 South Atlantic Blvd.

Covina

2/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Covina United Methodist Church, 437 W San Bernardino Rd.

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 344 W Workman St.

Culver City

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 46, 5309 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/25/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Culver Palms Family YMCA, 4500 S Sepulveda Blvd.

2/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 46, 5309 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 46, 5309 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Culver Palms Family YMCA, 4500 S Sepulveda Blvd.

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 46, 5309 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 46, 5309 Sepulveda Blvd.

Downey

2/25/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 12425 Orizaba Ave.

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Warren High School, 8141 De Palma St.

3/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stonewood Center, 251 Stonewood St.

3/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Downey Masonic Lodge, 8244 E Third St.

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, 7601 E Imperial Hwy

Duarte

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., City of Duarte Community Center, 1600 Huntington Dr.

El Monte

2/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 261, 4542 Peck Rd.

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moose Lodge 1097, 4249 Peck Rd.

El Segundo

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St.

2/27/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St.

3/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St.

Glendale

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S Brand Blvd.

3/2/2021: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd.

3/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S Brand Blvd.

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S Brand Blvd.

Glendora

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Dorothy Parish, 241 S Valley Center Ave.

3/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Foothill Church Grand Campus, 901 S Grand Ave.

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glendora United Methodist Church, 201 E Bennett Ave.

Hacienda Heights

2/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 16750 Colima Rd.

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1415 Turnbull Canyon Rd.

Hawthorne

3/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Common Space Brewery, 3411 W El Segundo

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Common Space Brewery, 3411 W El Segundo

Hermosa Beach

2/28/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club, 2515 Valley Dr.

Hollywood

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hollywood YMCA, 1553 N Schrader Blvd.

La Canada

3/10/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crescenta-Canada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothills Blvd.

La Puente

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Los Angeles County Parks & Recreations, 747 N Rimgrove Dr.

La Verne

2/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 2415 6th St.

3/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pomona Valley Health Center, 2333 Foothill Blvd.

3/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2645 Amherst St.

3/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La Verne Community Center, 3680 D St.

Lakewood

3/14/2021: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Pancratius Catholic Church, 3519 St. Pancratius Pl.

Lancaster

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 W Avenue J

3/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. W

3/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 565 W Kettering Ave.

Long Beach

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

2/23/2021: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lakewood Masonic Lodge, 5918 Parkcrest

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Long Beach Masonic Lodge #327, 3610 Locust Ave.

2/27/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

3/1/2021: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

3/3/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

3/6/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

3/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

3/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 2ND and PCH, 6420 E PCH, Suite 135

3/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 2ND and PCH, 6420 E PCH, Suite 135

3/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St.

3/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave.

Los Angeles

2/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave.

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Collins & Katz Family YMCA, 1466 Westgate Ave.

2/24/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Restoration-Los Angeles/RLA Church, 4409 W Adams Blvd.

2/25/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Amtrak, 800 North Alameda St.

2/25/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 777 Tower, 777 S Figueroa St.

2/25/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S Vermont Ave.

2/25/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Anderson Munger Family YMCA, 4301 W 3rd St.

2/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bnai David Judea, 8906 W Pico Blvd.

3/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Weingart ELA YMCA, 2900 Whittier Blvd.

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S Figueroa St.

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eugene A. Obregon Park, 4021 E First St.

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stephen S Wise Temple, 15500 Stephen S Wise Dr.

3/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Civic Center, 500 W Temple St.

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S Figueroa St.

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rising Realty Partners, 221 S Figueroa St., Building 221

3/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Los Angeles Personnel Department, 520 E Temple St.

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Courtyard & Residence Inn, 901 West Olympic Blvd.

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City National Plaza, 515 S Flower St.

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Ave.

3/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hebrew Union College, 3077 University Ave.

3/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave.

3/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eagle Rock City Hall, 2035 Colorado Blvd.

3/9/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, 404 South Figueroa

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department 77th St., 7600 S Broadway

3/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda

3/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Manhattan Beach

3/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S Peck Ave.

Marina del Rey

3/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jamaica Bay Inn, 4175 Admiralty Way

Maywood

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3759 E 57th St.

3/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southeast Rio Vista YMCA, 4801 E 58th St.

Mission Hills

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 11121 N Sepulveda Blvd.

Monrovia

3/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Spaces, 407 W Huntington Dr.

Montebello

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Schurr High School at The Ark Montebello Blood Drive, 931 S Maple Ave.

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA Montebello Commerce, 2000 West Beverly Blvd.

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Shops at Montebello, 2134 Montebello Town Center

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Shops at Montebello, 2134 Montebello Town Center

Monterey Park

2/24/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2316 Hillview Ave.

3/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Union Church Los Angeles, 201 New Ave.

Northridge

2/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Skateland, 18140 Parthenia St.

3/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave.

3/8/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave.

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harman International, 8510 Balboa Blvd.

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Temple Ramat Zion, 17655 Devonshire St.

3/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Moran Center, 18400 Kinzie St.

3/15/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave.

Norwalk

3/6/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 14134 Clarkdale Ave.

3/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Joy of Sharing Community Center, 15311 Pioneer Blvd.

Pacific Palisades

2/23/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Ronald Reagan, 15247 La Cruz

Palmdale

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Dr.

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

3/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

Panorama City

2/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., LAPD Valley Traffic Division, 7870 Nollan Pl.

Paramount

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Total American Company, 8049 Somerset Blvd.

Pasadena

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

2/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

2/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Andrew Catholic School, 42 Chestnut St.

3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 500 E Colorado Blvd.

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hyatt Place, 399 E Green St.

3/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

Playa del Rey

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey, 8039 W Manchester Ave.

Pomona

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Pomona Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pomona Valley Hospital hosted at The Church of LDS Pomona, 175 W Willow St.

2/26/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Pomona Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/26/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pomona Valley Hospital hosted at The Church of LDS Pomona, 175 W Willow St.

2/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/27/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Pomona Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m – 7 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/5/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/6/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church, 600 N Garey Ave.

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/12/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Circle

Rancho Palos Verdes

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5845 Crestridge Rd.

3/1/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ascension Lutheran Church, 26231 Silver Spur Rd.

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 31290 Palos Verdes Drive W

3/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Dr.

Reseda

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Valley Family YMCA, 18810 Vanowen St.

San Dimas

3/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Holy Name of Mary Church, 724 East Bonita Rd.

San Fernando

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1040 Coronel

3/11/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Galpin Honda, 11151 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

San Gabriel

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Gabriel Valley Medical Center – CHEC Building, 261 Junipero Serra Dr.

San Pedro

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA, 301 S Bandini St.

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA, 301 S Bandini St.

Santa Clarita

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Ave. of the Oaks

3/3/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Ave. of the Oaks

3/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Ave. of the Oaks

3/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Ave. of the Oaks

3/15/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr.

Santa Monica

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA, 1332 6th St.

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

3/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

Sherman Oaks

3/2/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Congregational Church of the Chimes, 14115 Magnolia Blvd.

3/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Francis de Sales, 13368 Valleyheart Dr.

Sierra Madre

3/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Episcopal Church-The Ascension, 25 E Laurel Ave.

South El Monte

2/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Epiphany Catholic Church, 10911 Michael Hunt

South Gate

3/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peace Community Church, 4513 Tweedy Blvd.

Studio City

3/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Studio City, 12355 Moorpark St.

Tarzana

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eretz Synagogue, 6170 Wilbur Ave.

Temple City

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church, 9664 Broadway

Topanga

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Topanga Community Center, 1440 N Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Torrance

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

Valencia

2/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 2350

2/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Valencia Summit Clubhouse, 24600 W Del Monte Dr.

2/24/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Valencia Summit Clubhouse, 24600 W Del Monte Dr.

3/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.

3/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hyatt Regency Hotel, 24500 Town Center Dr.

Van Nuys

2/28/2021: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., ONEgeneration, 17400 Victory Blvd.

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mid Valley YMCA, 6901 Lennox Ave.

Venice

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave.

West Covina

2/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave.

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave.

Whittier

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15265 Mulberry Dr.

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Whittier Area Community Church, 8100 Colima Rd.

3/5/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Whittier Hospital Activity Center, 9210 Colima Rd., Suite #110

3/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Love Calvary Chapel Whittier, 12817 Hadley St.

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Rd.

3/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Whittier Hospital Activity Center, 9210 Colima Rd., Suite #110

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

3/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Collab Inc, 13117 Philadelphia St.

Woodland Hills

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

2/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

2/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 6338 Variel Ave.

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

