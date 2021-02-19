An Artesia Icon is Closing

February 19, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

Prescott, the iconic independently-owned hardware store in Artesia near the corner of Pioneer and Artesia, is closing. Open since 1928, the owners have reportedly sold the building and property.

The hardware store had two sides, one side sold hardware while the other side manufactured sheet-metal into any shape or length or height the customer wanted

Another victim of the internet and big box retail stores, the hardware side had struggled for years but the sheet-metal side was holding its own.

Artesia Mayor Rene Trevino told HMG-CN, ” Prescott has been an iconic business in Artesia for decades. Steve and his family have been great members of our community and they will surely be missed. Prescott has always embodied the values, warm feelings and friendliness of the Artesia community.”

