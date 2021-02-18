Hawaiian Gardens Partners with Curative to Opens COVID-19 Testing Kiosk

Starting tomorrow Feb. 19, 2021, Curative will be hosting a COVID-19 testing site at the Fedde Sports Complex at 21301 Elaine Ave, Hawaiian Gardens, CA.

The kiosk will operate Wednesdays through Sundays from 9AM to 3PM and is open to the general public by appointment or walk-up.

The kiosk replaces the Curative mobile testing site that has been operating outside Hawaiian Gardens City Hall since late-November. The new site was established in part to accommodate the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, and will operate on an expanded schedule to serve more individuals more efficiently.

“Our community has eagerly taken advantage of the Curative testing since it first set up its mobile site in November,” said Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Luis Roa. “We saw a need for more testing capacity and are grateful to Curative for partnering with the City to make that happen. The new testing site at Fedde not only offers more space, but it allows for extended hours and more operating days, which will ultimately make it possible for more people to get tested.”

Since they began testing in Hawaiian Gardens in November, Curative has seen a range from 200 to 600 people for testing each day. Individuals looking to get tested at Curative’s kiosk in Hawaiian Gardens may book an appointment on their website, or show up for a walk-in appointment.

