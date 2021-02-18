Hawaiian Gardens City Manager Ernie Hernandez Takes Job in Lynwood

Hawaiian Gardens City Manager Ernie Hernandez’ tenure at the city is over.

The Lynwood City Council voted last night to unanimously approve Hernandez as the new city manager. Hernandez will begin his duties on March 22.

“I am honored to have been selected,” said Hernandez. “I am eager to begin a productive partnership with City leaders, City staff and the community.”

He has served as city manager of Hawaiian Gardens for the past four years. Prior to that, he was deputy City Manager for the city of Norwalk for nine years.

“Ernie Hernandez has the experience and expertise that Lynwood needs in a City Manager, and he knows our community and our residents. He is familiar with Lynwood and with our needs, which was a big factor for me in the selection process. I wanted to make sure that whoever we selected was not going to be afraid to come in and make the changes necessary to turn us into the City that I know we could be,” said Mayor Marisela Santana.

Hernandez, who also has experience working for the cities of Santa Ana, Long Beach and South El Monte, holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Long Beach State University, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the California State University Dominguez Hills.

“His experience and demonstrated ability as a leader are the qualities that really stood out during the interview process,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jorge Casanova. “We are anxious for Ernie to roll up his sleeves and get work for the betterment of our community.”

At Tuesday’s Council meeting, acting City Manager Michelle Ramirez was praised for her stewardship of the city in the past several months. She will continue to serve as acting City Manager until Hernandez assumes full-time duties in March.

“These are very challenging times, but I am excited to work with the City Council to confront and overcome these challenges while committing the organization to continuous growth and development for the betterment of Lynwood residents and the business community,” Hernandez added.

Lynwood, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, is a city of 68,000 residents in southeast Los Angeles County.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments