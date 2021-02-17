Sign Up for Water Replenishment District’s Eco-Gardener Virtual Classes

Classes are Feb. 23 and 25.

By Brian Hews • February 17, 2021

Formed by a vote of the people in 1959, the WRD has been managing and protecting groundwater resources for 60 years.

WRD manages two of the most utilized groundwater basins in the nation which provide half of the drinking water supply for 4 million residents and 43 cities in southern Los Angeles County

WRD will be conducting their Eco-Gardener classes, participants can learn about how to conserve water and build their own gardens.

Join one of their virtual classes; the first, Edible Gardening, is February 23 from 5 to 6 PM. You can turn part of your ordinary landscape into a lush edible garden. Use your water in a way that will benefit you and your family while creating a sustainable environment that you can be proud of.

The second, Drought Tolerant Plants, is February 25 from 5 to 6 PM. Planting a drought tolerant garden can alleviate the high demand of our precious water resources. With many options to choose from it’s easy to get creative

Those interested can sign up at at wrd.org/EcoGardener

