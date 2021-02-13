Feb. 13, 2021 COVID: 197 New Deaths, 3,254 New Cases in L.A. County

Today, Public Health has confirmed 197 new deaths and 3,254 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 1,164,769 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 18,984 deaths.

As we have learned over the past year, coronavirus is spread via respiratory droplets expelled by an infected person. Smaller droplets and particles can remain suspended in the air for many minutes to hours and over long distances (usually greater than 6 feet). This is why wearing a mask, in addition to physical distancing, is so important. These two actions together help prevent people from both getting and spreading COVID-19.

This week, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) released new recommendations on masking. Masks work best when everyone wears them consistently and correctly over their mouth and nose; however, not all masks offer the same protection. When choosing a mask, make sure that: 1) it has two or more layers of breathable, tightly woven material; 2) it completely covers your nose and mouth; and 3) it fits snugly against your face, including on the sides, and has no gaps. It is also recommended that it has a nose wire to keep air from leaking out of the top of the mask, which will also help reduce fogging if you wear glasses.

If you need or want extra protection or a better fit, CDC recommends either “double masking” by wearing two masks (a disposable mask underneath and a cloth mask on top) or wearing a cloth mask combined with a fitter or brace. It is not recommended to double mask with a KN95 or two disposable masks as this does not improve the fit.

As a reminder, a mask is NOT a substitute for physical distancing. Masks are to be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart when around people who don’t live with you, whether you are inside or outside.

