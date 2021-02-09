FEBRUARY 8, 2021 COVID: 93 New Deaths & 2,741 New Cases in L.A. County

COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Continue to Decrease; Public Health Works to Expand Vaccination Access to Address Equity Gaps

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 93 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19. The lower number of deaths and cases may reflect reporting delays over the weekend. To date, Public Health identified 1,149,064 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 18,135 deaths.

The number of people passing away from COVID-19 remains distressingly high. Yesterday, Sunday, February 7, Los Angeles County marked another tragic milestone by surpassing 18,000 COVID-19 deaths. The County has experienced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths since February 2, when the County reported 17,057 total deaths.

The average number of daily cases and current hospitalizations is, however, decreasing. The seven-day average number of daily cases peaked on January 8 with more than 15,000 cases and has now dropped by 77% to less than 5,000 a day. There are 4,186 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are in the ICU. As of February 5, there were 4,608 average daily hospitalizations; a decrease of 45% from the peak of 8,065 average daily hospitalizations in early-January.

Of the 93 new deaths reported today, 41 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 22 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 21 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and six people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. Three deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments