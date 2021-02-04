Malibu Chamber of Commerce Launches Malibu Rewards to Drive Retail Recovery to Local Businesses

MALIBU, CA – As merchants and businesses look for new ways to incentivize customers to shop and dine locally, Malibu Chamber of Commerce is rolling out the first-ever Malibu Rewards, a new mobile shopping promotions marketplace backed by Visa, Mastercard and American Express. The program is designed to drive customers back to shopping and dining at local businesses.

Malibu Rewards will help Malibu merchants create promotions, cashback rewards, and other customer incentives to aid in retail recovery. Created by Saltwater Loyalty, the online platform is the first marketing platform in the U.S. designed for destinations to unify their merchants under a branded, best-in-class loyalty rewards program.

According to Barbara Bruderlin, CEO of the Malibu Chamber of Commerce, some Malibu community businesses offer experiences that can’t be found anywhere else:

“Malibu is a shopper’s paradise, where you can stroll around in the ocean air spotting relaxed trendsetters. You’ll find inspiration in shops from every walk of life, and dining experiences you’ll never forget. The Malibu Rewards Program creates a link to all of this and personalizes your experience. Local businesses will find a way to connect with all their visitors,” she says.

Customers who sign up with Malibu Rewards will have free access to exclusive offers, cashback promotions, which will launch early 2021, and other shopping incentives to local Malibu restaurants, stores, and businesses, all from their mobile device.

Malibu merchants who sign up with Malibu Rewards will have access to simple-to-use, easily customizable promotional rewards that will help attract customers. Promotions can also be easily scheduled to run concurrently with other marketing campaigns in progress. There are no fees for local merchants to sign up.

“Local businesses have been hit especially hard in this pandemic, and tools such as Malibu Rewards will help them avoid closing,” says Steve Jaffe, vice president of marketing and partnerships, Saltwater Loyalty. “We’re seeing our favorite businesses shutter because their customers haven’t yet returned, or there isn’t enough foot traffic yet to the retailer’s shop. We created Malibu Rewards to help these businesses bring customers back as well as introduce them to new ones.”

More information can be found at www.maliburewards.com.

