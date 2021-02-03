Capitol riot suspect asks court’s permission to vacation in Mexico

A woman accused of participating in the riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol asked a federal judge for permission to leave the country on vacation this month.

In a court filing Monday, lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court’s blessing to travel to Mexico’s Riviera Maya from Feb. 18-21 for a prepaid “work-related bonding retreat” with her employees and their spouses.

Cudd, a small-business owner in Midland, Texas, is on pretrial release after being charged with two misdemeanor offenses, including entering a federal building without permission and engaging in disorderly conduct.

The filing, obtained by USA TODAY, noted that Cudd has no prior criminal history and has remained in contact with her attorney and pretrial service officer, who had no objection to her proposed travel plan. Prosecutors took “no position” on the request.

