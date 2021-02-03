Cal State LA Selected as Vaccine Site

The pilot site is part of the wider effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the Biden administration’s first 100 days.

A pilot project will establish a community COVID-19 vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

The pilot site is part of the wider effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the Biden administration’s first 100 days. The Cal State Los Angeles site — along with a similar site at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum — will be co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of California through the governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Preparations for both locations are underway and the sites are expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning Feb. 16. Registration for vaccine appointments at the Cal State L.A. site will be available here.

“In the fight against COVID-19, partnership is key, especially when it comes to reaching Californians in underserved areas,” Newsom said. “These new sites will help us get available supply to some of the California communities most in need. I thank the Biden administration for standing with us as we continue our efforts to safely, swiftly and equitably vaccinate all Californians.”

Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton said the two California sites are “perfect examples of how FEMA is working around the clock to support state led, federally supported vaccine delivery. Today’s announcement is a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to ensure every American who wants a vaccine will receive a vaccine.”

FEMA will provide resources and federal staffing support, as well as operational support.

