Male Adult Shot and Killed in Norwalk

LASD Homicide is Investigating a Shooting Death, 13800 blk Shoemaker Ave. Norwalk
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
REPORTED AT: 10:35 a.m.
LOCATION: 13800 block of Shoemaker Avenue in Norwalk
VICTIMS: Male Adult
SUSPECT: Unknown
UNIT: Homicide Bureau – Lieutenant Robert Westphal
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death. The incident was reported Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at approximately 10:35 a.m., on the 13800 block of Shoemaker Avenue in Norwalk. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional information available at this time
|
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org
Powered by Facebook Comments