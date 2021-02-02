Socialize

Male Adult Shot and Killed in Norwalk

 

LASD Homicide is Investigating a Shooting Death, 13800 blk Shoemaker Ave. Norwalk

 Tuesday, February 2, 2021      

REPORTED AT:  10:35 a.m. 

                               

LOCATION:  13800 block of Shoemaker Avenue in Norwalk

  

VICTIMS:  Male Adult

  

SUSPECT:  Unknown   

  

UNIT:  Homicide Bureau – Lieutenant Robert Westphal

 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death. The incident was reported Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at approximately 10:35 a.m., on the 13800 block of Shoemaker Avenue in Norwalk. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional information available at this time

 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org 

