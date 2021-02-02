Socialize

Biden Administration Will Begin Shipping Vaccine Doses to Pharmacies Starting February 11

February 2, 2021

The administration just announced today that they will be shipping vaccine doses up to 1 million a week, the smaller amount is due to the shortage caused by Trumps’ Operation Warp Speed.

