People are Rioting in Russia to Get Rid of a Dictator, US Right Wing Rioting to Put One In

February 1, 2021

Isn’t that great?

People in Russia are braving subzero weather and arrests protesting the dictator that is Vladamir Putin.

While all you right wing FUCKING WACK JOB QAnon Proud Boy Three Percenting racist POS’ are fighting to keep one in power.

Grow a fucking brain.

