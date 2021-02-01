NFL announces free Super Bowl LV tickets for vaccinated health care workers in a show of gratitude

Sports fans had feared for many months that the upcoming Super Bowl LV would go ahead without supporters in attendance. The 55th edition of the National Football League’s showpiece event is scheduled for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa; Florida and the latest news says organizers are planning for fan attendance.

NFL making grand plans

The final pairing for next month’s Vince Lombardi Trophy decider is yet to be decided but that hasn’t stopped NFL officials making grand plans for the day. Filling the Raymond James to its 65,618 capacity was never a possibility this season but the NFL announced it will grant 22,000 spectators access to game day with social distancing measures in place.

A small crowd for a game of this magnitude but under the current circumstances everyone involved in making any kind of fan attendance a reality should be commended. 22,000 seats up for grabs gives supporters of both finalists a decent chance of bagging their seat but it has been reported only 14,500 tickets will be on sale to the public.

The reason for that, in what has been the most historic year in living memory, is the NFL have pledged to give the remaining 7,500 tickets free of charge to vaccinated health care workers in the area. Each worker selected for a free Super Bowl ticket will also enjoy access to game day experiences, acting as a token of the sport’s gratitude for the sacrifices and resilience shown by health care workers during this pandemic.

Goodell gives thanks to American heroes

In an official statement to announce the plans, league commissioner Roger Goodell said

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude.”

“We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

The race is on for a golden ticket

The remaining 14,500 Super Bowl LV tickets haven’t gone on sale yet to the public and are unlikely to until the playoffs are over, and the final fixture confirmed. Then the race will begin as football fans enter the world of Willy Wonka and hope to get their hands on a golden ticket.

It remains to be seen how the NFL will decide who is offered the chance to attend the match but with only 14,500 seats up for grabs, it’s highly likely they will be outside the budget of most ordinary sports fans.

Making history following rule change

Super Bowl 2021 may end with the smallest attendance in many years but with sports betting legalised in many states across the US, with more expected to join this year, it’s sure to be the most bet on a US sporting event in history.

It is, therefore, no surprise to learn that the best sports betting sites are moving fast to cover the match, offering several exciting betting markets and specials. Armchair fans across the country can bet on the NFL using their home computer or mobile app, either before the start or at any stage of the play thanks to in-game betting.

Experience vs youth

The NFL playoffs are currently at the final four stage and fans are in for a treat as the most exciting quarterbacks aim in their battle. It’s a case of the old heads vs the young guns as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers believe experience is the key to their success while Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen believe they have what it takes to cause an upset.

Brady is the proud owner of no less than six Super Bowl rings having dominated in the colours of his beloved New England Patriots. The 43-year-old from San Mateo is now on the books of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have one Super Bowl championship on record, winning back in 2002. Does old hand Brady have what it takes to help end the Bucs wait for a second? Sports fans will find out in the coming weeks.

