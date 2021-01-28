Escaped prisoner in Lakewood captured

January 28, 2021

This morning at approximately 7:15 a.m., a prisoner being transported from the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to the Sheriff’s court bus escaped. He was handcuffed in front.

Deputies set up a containment area and a helicopter advised residents of the immediate area to stay in their homes.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Lakewood Center mall security spotted the prisoner near Home Depot and alerted Deputy Sheriffs who quickly captured him and took him back into custody.

