Supervisor Hahn Supports Reopening Outdoor Dining in LA County

January 25, 2021

Los Angeles, CA– Supervisor Janice Hahn has released the following statement in response to Governor Newsom lifting the statewide stay-at-home orders and returning counties to the tier system:

“Now that Governor Newsom has lifted the statewide stay-at-home order, the question is what is L.A. County going to do? We should align ourselves with the state as much as possible which means, among other things, reopening outdoor dining with commonsense health protocols in place as soon as possible. The restaurant industry was devastated by this lengthy shutdown and I know this would be welcome news to them.”

