Marco Rubio Held Ten Benghazi Hearings, Wants None for Trump

HYPOCRITE!

Unbelievable, Trump tried everything in his power to stay in power including trying to take the Attorney General out. Marco Rubio of Florida thinks that he doesn’t deserve a trial. Trump must be tried so no other president of the US will try that again and he must not be allowed to run for office again.

Obviously Rubio has his nose as far up Trump’s ass as possible so he can get his endorsement from jail.

