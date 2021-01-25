L.A. County Allows Cardrooms, Gyms to Open, Outdoor Dining Friday Jan. 29
January 25, 2021
Public Health Reports 43 New Deaths and 6,642 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County
Today, the State lifted the Regional Stay Home Order and moved all counties back into the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color-coded tiers. Los Angeles County, along with the majority of the State, is in the most restrictive purple tier.
With the lifting of the Regional Stay Home Order, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order that was issued on Nov. 25 is now in effect until a new Health Officer Order is issued later this week to more fully align with the sector openings permitted in the purple tier.
The following is allowed starting today with adherence to all of the sector specific directives to ensure distancing, wearing of face coverings, and infection control:
- Private gatherings outdoors up to 3 households and up to a total of 15 people
- Museums, zoos, aquariums outdoor operations at 50% occupancy
- Cardrooms outdoor operations at 50% occupancy
- Miniature golf, go karts, batting cages outdoor operations at 50% occupancy
- Outdoor recreational activities are open
- Hotels & motels for tourism and individual travel allowed
- Fitness facilities open for outdoor operations
- Personal care services open indoors at 25% capacity
- Indoor mall, shopping center, lower-risk retail open at 25% indoor capacity; food courts and common areas closed
The following restrictions remain in effect until January 29:
- Restaurants, wineries and breweries remain open for pick-up, delivery, and take-out only.
- Non-essential businesses closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
