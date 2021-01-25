Cerritos College Offers a Low Cost Route to a College Degree

STAFF REPORT

Cerritos College will launch their Early College Program [ECP] this summer in partnership with three local high schools: Bellflower High School [Bellflower Unified School District], Norwalk High School [Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District], and Whitney High School [ABC Unified School District]. Currently there are thirty freshman students in each high school who will be participating.

The ECP provides high school students the opportunity to earn up to 46 UC/CSU transferrable units. Students who finish the entire program will earn a high school diploma while completing the entire Intersegmental General Education Transfer Curriculum (IGETC). This is a series of courses that California community college students can complete to satisfy freshman and sophomore level general education requirements before transferring to most colleges and majors at CSU and UC campuses. Cerritos College tuition is waived for the program, and each school district pays for participating students’ textbooks.

Students who complete the program will shorten their time in college, saving college tuition costs for approximately one or two academic years, which could translate to tuition cost savings up to $26,000. Students will also have the option to earn an associate degree by taking additional Cerritos College classes.

“We are excited to offer the Early College Program to our area high school students,” said Dr. Jose Fierro, President and Superintendent of Cerritos College, “Exposing youth to an early college education will help them build confidence and the positive mindset they need to achieve academic and career success later on. This is especially crucial for underserved students.”

“Continued education is important for our students, and the Early College Program helps our students fulfill their educational goals. We are very proud to partner with Cerritos College to provide this excellent opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Mary Sieu, Superintendent, ABC Unified School District.

The Early College program will add a well defined pathway to the current range of class options our students have to learn and grow as students and individuals by creating an accelerated program that will open doors, and opportunities for our students,” echoed Laura Sanchez-Ramirez, BUSD Board President.

“For the past several years, our students have benefited from enrolling in dual enrollment classes, participating in the President Scholars Academy, and by taking high school courses articulated with Cerritos College. The addition of the Early College Program presents another opportunity for our students to gain valuable college and career experience at no cost that will benefit their future,” said John M. Lopez, Superintendent, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments