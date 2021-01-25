California lifts regional stay-at-home orders, allowing counties to ease rules on businesses

8:14 am January 24,2021

California public health officials have lifted all regional stay-at-home orders in the state, allowing counties to ease rules on businesses during the pandemic.

That includes three regions that were still under the order, San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area and Southern California. But it’s unclear whether L.A. County will lift its ban on outdoor dining as a result of the state decision.

“This action allows all counties statewide to return to the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement.

