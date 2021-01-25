At Least 4 LA Law Enforcement Officers Were In DC During Capitol Riots

At least three Los Angeles police officers and one L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy were in Washington, D.C. when rioters stormed the Capitol building earlier this month.The four local law enforcement officers have not yet been identified by their respective departments yet. It’s unclear if any of them took part in the insurrection itself.

The LAPD has so far acknowledged that at least one officer went to Washington, D.C.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore said the officer claimed to have attended the pro-Trump rally but left prior to the attack. Two more LAPD officers were reported to have attended, according to recent media accounts.

Moore has ordered any LAPD personnel who traveled to Washington, D.C. at the time of the riot to cooperate with federal authorities even if they did not take part in any illegal activity.

At least one LASD deputy has admitted to being at the U.S. Capitol during the violent insurrection, LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the media.

Three Beverly Hills residents were arrested last week in connection with the storming of the Capitol. A 20-year-old Glendora man was also arrested for breaking a window during the riots.

Former USC swimmer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was also arrested after he was reportedly caught on video inside the Capitol Rotunda.

A Chapman University law professor who spoke at the pro-Trump rally just ahead of the riot agreed to retire after garnering significant criticism from his colleagues.

The pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while the House and Senate was meeting to certify the Electoral College results. The rioters entered the House and Senate chambers and broke into several offices. One of the rioters, a woman from San Diego, was shot and killed by Capitol police, and two others died of medical emergencies.

Two Capitol police officers who responded to the breach also died. Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries he sustained during the attack. Officer Howard Liebengood died of unknown causes while off-duty.

