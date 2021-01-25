All Little Lake City School District Schools 2019-’20 Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll Schools

Staff Report • January 25, 2021

The Little Lake School District announced that all nine schools within the District were recently recognized as 2019 – 2020 Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll Schools for their high achievement in student success.

The ERP Honor Roll program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE), is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes.

The schools include:

Cresson Elementary School,

Jersey Avenue Elementary School,

Lakeland Elementary School,

Lakeview Elementary School,

William Orr Elementary School,

Paddison Elementary School,

Studebaker Elementary School,

Lake Center Middle School

Lakeside Middle School

All are among the 3,490 public schools in the nation to be recognized.

The 2019 – 2020 ERP Honor Roll utilizes public school student achievement data to identify successful schools and districts. Little Lake school stands above others in the state because of their demonstrated ability to get students to grade-level achievement and beyond.

Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

Here a few important facts about the ERP Honor Roll:

It is the only award given in collaboration with business leaders.

It includes graduation and dropout rate data.

It establishes a higher bar of performance than any other award.

It is conducted by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement.

Little Lake did not apply for this award. Our results led them to us! Because of our accomplishment, we will be featured on the ERP Honor Roll website at www.edresults.org.

Little Lake is thankful for the hard work of our students, staff, teachers and parents. This recognition is a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment to student success that our school and parent community have shown over the years.

