Cerritos College Statement on President Biden’s Action on DACA

NORWALK, Calif. – January 21, 2021 We applaud President Biden for his swift and decisive action to restore and protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The new administration’s Executive Order will protect undocumented students and Dreamers across the country and here at Cerritos College. We are pleased to see an end to the assault on DACA and other programs that impact underserved groups. We look forward to a new era where respect for humanity and protection for all people regardless of their background or immigration status is the standard. Cerritos College remains committed to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, in support of our Board Policy on Nondiscrimination. We uphold our deep values of diversity, inclusion, and zero-tolerance for discrimination.

