$1.4M Lottery Ticket Sold In Artesia, No Winner in Mega Millions

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –A 7-Elelven located on the corner of Norwalk and Artesia Blvd. sold a $1.4 million ticket which matched five of the six numbers, the California Lottery reported.

There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. .

The winning numbers were 10, 19, 26, 28, 50 and 16.

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is now estimated to reach $970 million.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth $730 million, the fifth-largest ever.

Last week, a Burbank liquor store sold a $960,000 Mega Millions ticket that also had five of the six winning numbers.