3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Willowbrook

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck near the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to theĀ U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 8:31 a.m. about 1 mile west of Willowbrook and 3 miles northeast of Gardena.

The epicenter was just southeast of the 105/110 freeway interchange.

The depth of the quake was 11.2 miles, USGS said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

