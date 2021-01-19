Three More Arrested in SoCal in Connection With Capitol Riot

FBI agents have made three more arrests in Southern California related to the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., law enforcement sources tell the NBC4 I-Team.

Gina Bisignano, 52, was arrested Tuesday morning. John Strand, 37, and Simone Gold, 55, were arrested Monday.

All three, who were arrested in Beverly Hills, are expected to make their initial appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon on charges related to unauthorized entry to the Capitol.

Refresh this page for updates.

The recent arrests follow last week’s arrest of a man in Glendora,, marking the first arrest in Southern California related to the events in Washington D.C.

It also follows the revelation of Whittier Councilmember Jessica Martinez (District 1) attending the Trump rally.

After Martinez admitted she was there a resident in the Whittier area has started an online petition to remove Martinez from the Whittier City Council.

Zenaida Huerta started the petition online at the actionnetwork.org sponsored by Democrats for Justice.

The petition states, “On December 29th, Whittier Councilmember Jessica Martinez (District 1) tweeted that she was willing to “give up [her] life” to “take back” her country. Just seven days later, she was part of the violent, armed coup attempt on Capitol Hill. This was an act of domestic terrorism.”

Martinez announced her intent to participate in the rally on Twitter alongside multiple tweets questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election and branding Republicans who accepted the result as “traitors.” On Wednesday morning, she also uploaded a clip of video footage from the rally.

There is calls to censure Martinez, County Supervisor Janice Hahn also added her voice to those calling for Martinez’s censure.

“Any attempt to delay or prevent the peaceful transfer of power is a threat to our democracy and there must be consequences,” Hahn said Friday in a statement.

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez (D-Norwalk) slammed Martinez in a tweet.

Martinez has responded to racist tweets with equally racist tweets. After on tweet about Somalia-born Rep, Ilhan Omar, D-Minneapolis, Martinez tweeted “she can go back wherever she came from and REALLY be a victim” or saying about U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, “President Pocahontas? She needs a Wigwam not the white house.”

The petition finished, “If you believe that domestic terrorists have no place in our city council, sign this petition to urge Mayor Joe Vinatieri to censure Councilmember Jessica Martinez from the January 12th city council meeting.”

As of 10 am this morning the petition ha s over 7,000 signatures.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments