Socialize

SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES: Arte Café Specials for the Week

 

 Specials for the Week

Please call 562-865-2783 to place your order!

 

This Week’s Specials:

January 19th

 

Tuesday to Friday 

Lunch 11:30am to 2 pm

Kung Pao Tofu $9

 Beef Burger with french fries on the side $9

Scallops and Shrimp with spinach cream sauce $17

Beef Short Rib with honey dijon jus
mashed potatoes and vegetables $15

 

Tuesday to Sunday 

Dinner 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Chicken with vegetables and fettuccine cream $15

Blackened Chilean Sea Bass with mushroom, capers, and spicy lemon butter sauce $22

Filet and lobster tail with onion Demi $29

Grilled Prime Ribeye $27

All entrees come with potatoes and vegetables.

 

Cream of mushroom $5

Lobster bisque $5

Clam chowder $5

Chocolate mousse cake $5

Cheesecake $5

 

Thank you for your support!

[if mso]> </td> <![endif] [if mso]> </tr> </table> <![endif]

[if mso]> <table align=”left” border=”0″ cellspacing=”0″ cellpadding=”0″ width=”100%” style=”width:100%;”> <tr> <![endif] [if mso]> <td valign=”top” width=”600″ style=”width:600px;”> <![endif]

[if mso]> </td> <![endif] [if mso]> </tr> </table> <![endif]

[if mso]> <table align=”center” border=”0″ cellspacing=”0″ cellpadding=”0″> <tr> <![endif] [if mso]> <td align=”center” valign=”top”> <![endif]

[if mso]> </td> <![endif] [if mso]> <td align=”center” valign=”top”> <![endif]

[if mso]> </td> <![endif] [if mso]> <td align=”center” valign=”top”> <![endif]

[if mso]> </td> <![endif] [if mso]> <td align=”center” valign=”top”> <![endif]

[if mso]> </td> <![endif] [if mso]> <td align=”center” valign=”top”> <![endif]

[if mso]> </td> <![endif] [if mso]> </tr> </table> <![endif]

<td class=”mcnDividerBlockInner” style=”padding: 18px;”> <hr class=”mcnDividerContent” style=”border-bottom-color:none; border-left-color:none; border-right-color:none; border-bottom-width:0; border-left-width:0; border-right-width:0; margin-top:0; margin-right:0; margin-bottom:0; margin-left:0;” />

[if mso]> <table align=”left” border=”0″ cellspacing=”0″ cellpadding=”0″ width=”100%” style=”width:100%;”> <tr> <![endif] [if mso]> <td valign=”top” width=”600″ style=”width:600px;”> <![endif]

Copyright © 2021 Arte C

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.