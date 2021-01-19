SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES: Arte Café Specials for the Week

Specials for the Week Please call 562-865-2783 to place your order! This Week’s Specials: January 19th Tuesday to Friday Lunch 11:30am to 2 pm Kung Pao Tofu $9 Beef Burger with french fries on the side $9 Scallops and Shrimp with spinach cream sauce $17 Beef Short Rib with honey dijon jus

Chicken with vegetables and fettuccine cream $15 Blackened Chilean Sea Bass with mushroom, capers, and spicy lemon butter sauce $22 Filet and lobster tail with onion Demi $29 Grilled Prime Ribeye $27 All entrees come with potatoes and vegetables. Cream of mushroom $5 Lobster bisque $5 Clam chowder $5 Chocolate mousse cake $5 Cheesecake $5 Thank you for your support!