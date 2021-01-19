CIF SS Cancels All Divisional Championships for Fall Sports

January 19, 2021, 10:34 a.m.

The organization sent out word about the cancellation a few minutes ago and will have a zoom meeting with the media at 1 PM.

The decision leaves it up to the section’s 559 individual schools how to proceed. Currently, all counties in Southern California are in the state’s purple tier, signifying widespread coronavirus infections. The only sports cleared to begin Jan. 25 are track and field, cross-country, golf and tennis. But stay-at-home orders have to be lifted to proceed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments