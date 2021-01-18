How Does Trading Affect Your Tax Bill?

The idea of making money by buying and selling assets in the stock market can be an exciting concept to a lot of people. Most financial experts agree that making the occasional investment is an essential part of building your wealth. Additionally, there are some professionals out there that have been made their fortune doing nothing but working in the stock market. However, before you get carried away thinking that you could change your life with this kind of investment, it’s worth thinking about what buying and selling in trades is actually going to cost you. Not only do you have the expenses associated with using a professional brokerage to consider, but there will be tax bills to think about too.

The Often-Overlooked Costs of Trading

Whether you’re looking to make big returns in trading penny stocks or ETFs, you’re going to have to think about the expenses if you want to keep making a profit. The money that you pay to own, and trade securities is usually influenced quite heavily by your choice of brokerage. The right broker can reduce the number of fees you need to pay, and you can even avoid commission entirely in some cases. Aside from those fees, you might also need to think about the extra costs associated with things like hiring a financial advisor, or paying for high-performance internet, so you can avoid losing out on last-minute trades.

Tax bills are some of the most commonly overlooked costs associated with trading. If you’re going to be actively moving in and out of positions, then you’ll need to pay capital gains taxes. The more you hold a stock for less than a year, the more you can potentially pay. That’s why long-term investors have fewer tax issues to worry about. Learning how to manage the tax structure associated with your kind of trading will help you to keep your profits to a maximum.

What Does Trading Do to Taxes?

Understanding the government fees you’ll need to pay is easy enough. When you sell something for a profit, this increases your tax bill, just like selling an actual product would. When you sell something for a loss, or lose money, then your tax bill can sometimes go down. There’s also something known as the wash sale rule which means that if you re-enter the same position within 30 days then you’re in a different situation.

If you sell something for a lower price than you buy it for, then buy the same stock back a week later, you’re not going to get the same benefits you would have gotten from the loss. Instead, your situation will be based on your new position. The loss in this case would only be counted in your payment structure if you were to get rid of the stock for a loss a second time. If you’re confused about how your tax situation might change when you begin to build your wealth with securities and assets, the best thing you can usually do is seek some professional guidance. Financial and accounting advisors can keep you out of trouble.

