January 17, 2021 COVID: 108 New Deaths, 11,366 New Cases in Los Angeles County

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Powered by Facebook Comments