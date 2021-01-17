Socialize

January 17, 2021 COVID: 108 New Deaths, 11,366 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

  • 11,366 new COVID-19 cases (1,014,662 cases to date)
  • 108 new deaths due to COVID-19 (13,848 deaths to date)
  • 7,498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
    • 23% are in the ICU
  • More than 5,218,000 individuals tested; 18% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

Su

1/17

Sa

1/16

F

1/15

Th

1/14

W

1/13

Tu

1/12

M

1/11

Daily new cases

11,366*

14,669

15,051

17,323

14,564

11,994

12,617

Daily deaths

108*

253

258

287

281

288

137

Daily hospitalizations

7,498

7,597

7,715

7,906

7,949

7,926

7,910

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

14.0%

14.1%

14.8%

15.3%

15.4%

15.9%

16.5%

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

 

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

