January 17, 2021 COVID: 108 New Deaths, 11,366 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

11,366 new COVID-19 cases (1,014,662 cases to date)

108 new deaths due to COVID-19 (13,848 deaths to date)

7,498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 23% are in the ICU

More than 5,218,000 individuals tested; 18% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 1/17 Sa 1/16 F 1/15 Th 1/14 W 1/13 Tu 1/12 M 1/11 Daily new cases 11,366* 14,669 15,051 17,323 14,564 11,994 12,617 Daily deaths 108* 253 258 287 281 288 137 Daily hospitalizations 7,498 7,597 7,715 7,906 7,949 7,926 7,910 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 14.0% 14.1% 14.8% 15.3% 15.4% 15.9% 16.5%

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.