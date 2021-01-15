Kaiser Permanente Commits $1 Million to Promote Racial Equity in Southern California

Grant funding to 10 nonprofit organizations will help dismantle racist structures and practices that prevent communities of color from achieving good health

Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated, nonprofit health system, today announced it has awarded $8.15 million to support 40 nonprofit and community-based organizations across the nation, whose programs address systemic racism and its accompanying trauma on individuals and communities of color.

This includes $1 million for 10 organizations in Southern California, and is part of a $25 million commitment Kaiser Permanente announced in June to promote health equity and break the cycle of racism-driven stresses that lead to poor health outcomes for its communities. Kaiser Permanente serves 4.7 million members in Southern California.

The groups receiving grant funding in Southern California are: Community Health Councils, Inc., Los Angeles; InnerCity Struggle, Los Angeles; African American Leadership Organization, San Fernando Valley; BLU Educational Foundation, San Bernardino; California State University Dominquez Hills, Carson; Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement, San Bernardino; Latino Center for Prevention & Action in Health and Welfare dba Latino Health Access, Santa Ana; Social Justice Learning Institute, Inglewood; Partnership for the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, Ventura; and Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, San Diego.

“As we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I hope Kaiser Permanente is one of many voices plainly saying that there is much, much work still to be done to realize Dr. King’s ideal of an equitable society that guarantees every individual the opportunity to thrive,” said Greg A. Adams, Kaiser Permanente’s chairman and CEO. “I am encouraged as I see what progress is possible through organization, activism and advocacy – and I want our support to enable future generations to follow that path to create change.”

Julie Miller-Phipps, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals, echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s important for us to take strong action to stop the economic, physical, psychological, and social impacts of inequity and systemic racism – including discriminatory policies and practices – so that we can create healthier communities where everybody, regardless of their race, ethnic background or skin color can feel safe and thrive,” she said. “This is why Kaiser Permanente is pledging significant funding to help achieve an end to systemic racism and break the cycles of stress and trauma that can lead to poor health outcomes.”

With input from a panel of national racial justice and trauma experts, Kaiser Permanente will develop a formal evaluation plan for the grants it has awarded to track and measure the initiative’s overall progress.

