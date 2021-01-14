Santa Ana Winds to Pick Up Today

Thursday January 14, 2021

Santa Ana winds will pick up Thursday when a fire weather warning goes into effect for most of Southern California and continues into Friday.

A red flag warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday for a widespread part of Southern California due to the winds, combined with above-normal temperatures and dry conditions.

The warning area includes the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County mountains, Angeles National Forest and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. A separate red flag warning will also be in place during the same hours in inland Orange County and the Santa Ana mountains.

Large swaths of Riverside and San Bernardino counties also will see increased fire danger.

