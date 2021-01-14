BREAKING: ‘Large Disturbance’ Planned for Los Cerritos Center

BY BRIAN HEWS • January 14, 2021

Hews Media Group-Cerritos News has received a memo from the Torrance Police Department’s Special Investigations Division to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Operation Center alerting them of a potential large planned disturbance at the Los Cerritos Center this Saturday, January 16, at some point between 2 p.m. and closing, which is 8 p.m.

The Los Cerritos Center is located in Cerritos off the 605 freeway and South Street.

A supervisor from the Torrance Police subsequently informed the Sheriff’s that this past Saturday, a large group of approximately 300 juveniles converged on and created a disturbance at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Mall security was quickly overwhelmed while numerous fight broke out and shoppers panicked. Security requested mutual aid from surrounding law enforcement agencies and, after several hours, order was restored.

The disturbance caused Del Amo to close several hours early. Investigators reviewed social media content and determined that the disturbance was planned.

During that investigative phase, officers became aware of social media postings announcing and soliciting a similar event at the Los Cerritos Center this Saturday at some point between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A similar announcement and solicitation was posted online for the Lakewood Shopping Center.

Deputies assigned to Lakewood and Cerritos stations will be conducting enhanced patrols around the shopping center is this Saturday. Deena Henry, acting Los Cerritos Center Property Manager, was also notified of the social media postings calling for a disturbance.

The social media posting calling for a disruption at the Los Cerritos Center this Saturday. The “pt 2” listed in the heading of the flyer is calling for a follow-on event after the disturbance that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Cerritos Sheriff’s Station supervisors are working closely with the Los Cerritos Center management team to ensure that the Center remains a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors. Cerritos Station deputies will be providing additional interior and exterior patrols at the Los Cerritos Center throughout the weekend.

