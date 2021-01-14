1 Person Killed in Long Beach House Fire

It took 24 firefighters approximately eight minutes to put out the fire, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

One person is dead following a house fire in Long Beach late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Marcellus Street at about 11:30 p.m. and reported heavy fire coming out of a one-story house, according to Capt. Jack Crabtree with the Long Beach Fire Department.

One person was found dead inside the home and another managed to escape the flames, Capt. Crabtree said. That person was looked over by paramedics but did not need to be taken to the hospital, according to Capt. Crabtree.

