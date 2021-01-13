Jesse Urquidi Appointed to Vacant Seat on the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified Board

Jesse Urquidi Appointed to Vacant Seat on the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified Board

Jesse Urquidi

January 13, 2021

NORWALK, Calif. — The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, Board of Education provisionally appointed Jesse Urquidi, former Board Member and Associate Principal & Project Development Director at P2S, Inc., to the Board of Education on January 11, 2021.

The appointment of Mr. Urquidi, a La Mirada resident, fills a vacancy on the seven-member board created by the passing of Darryl Adams on December 22, 2020. Unless a petition for a special election containing a sufficient number of signatures is filed with the Los Angeles County Office of Education within 30 days, his appointment becomes effective.

Mr. Urquidi, was born in Norwalk, California and attended Nettie L. Waite Elementary and Middle School and graduated with honors from John Glenn High School in Norwalk. He has been in the engineering and construction field for twenty-seven years. His local community experience includes past president of the Norwalk Lions Club, member of the La Mirada Kiwanis Club and past president of the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce. He has also served as a public safety commission in both the cities of Norwalk and La Mirada. He resides in La Mirada with his wife and daughter Elise who is a District middle school student.

Mr. Urquidi shared that, “I am humbled and thankful to the Board for this appointment. I have already served nine years on the Board and I believe I have the experience, the will, and the understanding of education policy. I now look to assist in guiding the District through these difficult times. I will dedicate this remaining term of service to the late Darryl Adams. Mr. Adams was one of my teachers at John Glenn and I had known him for over 34 years. He was a teacher, mentor, and board colleague. He served with distinction on the Board.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments