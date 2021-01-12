Virtual Code Jam Hackathon for ABUSD Students

Are you a student programmer? A beginner interest in coding? Want to improve your skills by learning from professionals and experts? Or perhaps are looking for a volunteering opportunity in the Computer Science field? Join our 2021 all-day Virtual Code Jam Hackathon on February 27th, 2021!

Code Jam is an annual student-run collaborative-coding hackathon for all ABC Unified School District students who are interested in coding of all different levels. This is an event where you can code with friends and hear from professionals to have fun and level up your coding abilities.

Specifically, we offer an opportunity for novice coders to take a crash course in programming, and there will be workshops from industry professionals and student speakers! At the end of the event, all coders are able to collaborate with experts on projects to demo. What’s more, the event is FREE. At the Code Jam 2021, the teams will receive prizes and at the end of the day, everyone earns programming experience and opportunities to meet new people!

We are also looking for volunteers to mentor teams, help out the hackathon goers, and generate excitement for the event. Don’t hesitate to be a volunteer even if you don’t know how to code!

In the past, we had guest speakers such as Kelly Nguyen, who is the Founder and CEO of IDLogiq, which develops anti-counterfeit technologies. Ms. Nguyen was also one of the four Female Entrepreneurs of the year from the Asian Business Association LA in 2018. Previous workshop leaders included Steve Wong, Danny Cho, and Jason Jewik. Steven Wong is a software engineer at VMware. He believes that computer science is crucial as it allows people to utilize a systematically reasoned approach in order to develop technological solutions to benefit and improve the quality of people’s lives. Danny Cho is a software engineer at Facebook, who works on building analytical databases. In the Code Jam 2020, he held a workshop focused on using APIs such as Twilio and Microsoft Azure. And Jason Jewik, a student of UCLA, alum of Whitney High School, and the founder of Whitney Code Jam, works on programming games and is a part of CS organizations in UCLA. At Code Jam 2020, Jason hosted a workshop which focused on the basics of back-end web development, using SQL, NodeJS, and Postman.

If you are interested in participating, fill out the Interest Form as soon as possible to save your spot! Or if you want to volunteer fill out the Volunteer Sign Up form. All of these forms are located on our instagram @whitneycodejam.

If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].

