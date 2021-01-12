Union Bank in Artesia Temporarily Closing

BY BRIAN HEWS • January 12, 2021

In a letter, Union Bank informed its clients that it was closing the Artesia branch located on Gridley Road across from the Los Cerritos Center.

The closure was effective January 11.

“In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID and to ensure the health and safety of our clients, colleagues, and their families, we are temporarily closing some of our branches.”

The letter referred their clients to an online branch located at unionbank.com/locations.

Any clients with the safety deposit box can call Union Bank and make an appointment to access their box.

Out of the 54 branches within 20 miles of Cerritos only 7 were closed: Fullerton, Cerritos, Brea, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, San Marino, and Long Beach.

