Cerritos’ Roots Café Receives $5,000 From Supervisor Hahn Program

Recipient: Representatives from Supervisor Hahn’s office and the city of Cerritos with (2nd from left) Community Family Guidance Center Director of Community Relations Victor Sanchez, (2nd from right) Roots Café owner Peter Park and (right) Community Family Guidance Center Executive Director Bill Sinko.

Roots Café in Cerritos has received $5,000 as part of a program launched by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn to support restaurants and help families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money was presented to the restaurant in exchange for gift cards, which will be distributed by Community Family Guidance Center in Cerritos to help local families in need.

The program, which is being funded through discretionary funding allocated to Supervisor Hahn’s office, provides $300,000 to 10 non-profit organizations across the Fourth Supervisorial District to be used to purchase restaurant gift cards, and $30,000 to the non-profits for their work identifying families in need and distributing the gift cards.

Roots Café offers a variety of coffees, teas and smoothies, along with breakfast and other food items. It is located at 19109 Bloomfield Avenue in Cerritos.

