January 10, 2021 COVID: 166 New Deaths, 14,482 New Cases L. A. County, 17.5% Positivity

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. 14,482 new COVID-19 cases (920,177 cases to date)

166 new deaths due to COVID-19 (12,250 deaths to date)

7,964 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 22% are in the ICU

Nearly 5,000,000 individuals tested; 17% of people tested positive Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 1/10 Sa 1/9 F 1/8 Th 1/7 W 1/6 Tu 1/5 M 1/4 Daily new cases 14,482 16,982 18,313 19,719 11,841 13,512 9,142 Daily deaths 166 221 318 218 258 224 77 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 17.5% 17.7% 18.4% 18.8% 19.3% 19.9% 20.6% Daily hospitalizations 7,964 7,966 8,074 8,098 8,023 7,898 7,697