January 10, 2021 COVID: 166 New Deaths, 14,482 New Cases L. A. County, 17.5% Positivity

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

  • 14,482 new COVID-19 cases (920,177 cases to date)
  • 166 new deaths due to COVID-19 (12,250 deaths to date)
  • 7,964 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
    • 22% are in the ICU
  • Nearly 5,000,000 individuals tested; 17% of people tested positive

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

Su

1/10

Sa

1/9

F

1/8

Th

1/7

W

1/6

Tu

1/5

M

1/4

Daily new cases

14,482

16,982

18,313

19,719

11,841

13,512

9,142

Daily deaths

166

221

318

218

258

224

77

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

17.5%

17.7%

18.4%

18.8%

19.3%

19.9%

20.6%

Daily hospitalizations

7,964

7,966

8,074

8,098

8,023

7,898

7,697

 

