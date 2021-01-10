January 10, 2021 COVID: 166 New Deaths, 14,482 New Cases L. A. County, 17.5% Positivity
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
- 14,482 new COVID-19 cases (920,177 cases to date)
- 166 new deaths due to COVID-19 (12,250 deaths to date)
- 7,964 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- Nearly 5,000,000 individuals tested; 17% of people tested positive
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
|
|
Su
1/10
|
Sa
1/9
|
F
1/8
|
Th
1/7
|
W
1/6
|
Tu
1/5
|
M
1/4
|
Daily new cases
|
14,482
|
16,982
|
18,313
|
19,719
|
11,841
|
13,512
|
9,142
|
Daily deaths
|
166
|
221
|
318
|
218
|
258
|
224
|
77
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
17.5%
|
17.7%
|
18.4%
|
18.8%
|
19.3%
|
19.9%
|
20.6%
|
Daily hospitalizations
|
7,964
|
7,966
|
8,074
|
8,098
|
8,023
|
7,898
|
7,697
Like this:
Like Loading...
Comments
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments