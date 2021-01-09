January 9, 2021 COVID: 221 New Deaths, 16,982 New Cases in L.A. County

L.A. County Surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 Cases and 12,000 Deaths; Three New MIS-C Cases in Children Confirmed The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has reported a total of 906,171 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Los Angeles County and a total of 12,084 deaths. Today, Public Health confirmed 221 new deaths and 16,982 new cases of COVID-19. L.A. County has experienced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 4 days and more than 100,000 new cases this past week. This sustained surge in cases continues to drive thousands of residents every day to seek care at already overwhelmed hospitals across L.A. County. There are 7,966 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 22% of these people are in the ICU. According to the State, the Southern California Region continues to have 0% ICU capacity remaining. The only way to reduce the demand on hospital care and save lives is to decrease the number of people becoming newly infected with COVID-19. Of the 221 new deaths reported today, 79 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 68 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 51 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and 14 people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. Seven deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena. Public Health is reporting three additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This brings the total cases of MIS-C in L.A. County to 54 children including one child death. All 54 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and 50% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the children with MIS-C, 30% were under the age of 5 years old, 37% were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and 33% were between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. Latino/Latinx children account for nearly 74% of the reported cases. MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 and symptoms include fever that does not go away and inflamed body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. If you believe your child is displaying MIS-C symptoms, contact your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, dial 2-1-1 and L.A. County will help connect you to one.