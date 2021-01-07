Socialize

These Seven California Republicans Voted Against Democracy-Vote Them Out in 2022

 

  • Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield
  • Rep. Doug Malfa, R-Oroville
  • Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Hesperia
  • Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare
  • Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita
  • Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona
  • Rep. Darrell Issa, R-San Marcos

